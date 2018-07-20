Marvin Wayne Garlick, 83, of Alpine, Texas, went home to the Lord on July 12, 2018.

He was born November 10, 1934 in Allamore, Texas, the eighth of twelve children, to William Frederick and Julia Segura Garlick. He married Dixie Lee Goodwin on November 27, 1957 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blessed to be born into a ranching family, Marvin was happiest working on the cattle, sheep or horse ranches of West Texas.

Marvin attended Van Horn public schools. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on February 28, 1953. He served as a lineman, running communications during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the UN Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the USMC Good Conduct Medal, 1st AWD. He received an Honorable discharge on February 27, 1956. Marvin worked for the telephone company as his career job, but always had a variety of “other jobs”. These included hauling hay, horseshoeing, rodeo pickup man, and owning and running a team roping arena. He was also President of the Hesperia Wranglers Horse Club, Supervisor for the Victorville County Fair Beef Livestock, and member of the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Posse Search and Rescue. However, his most treasured occupation was that of a Day Working Cowboy, where he could trail a cow, throw a loop or spin a long tale.

He always cherished the friendships he made along the way.

Upon retiring, Marvin and Dixie began a more relaxed and fun season as they traveled all over the United States, Mexico and Canada. They settled in Alpine, Texas in 2005. Together they made and enjoyed new and old friendships. With a few friends and the Good Lord, they were involved in the beginning of what is now the Big Bend Cowboy Church. Marvin loved the Lord and he loved family and children. Through his death he has gained Christ face to face.

Survivors include his wife, Dixie, of 61 years; four children: Bill Garlick and wife Tasha of Madera, California; James Kevin Garlick and wife Darenda of Tolar, Texas; Shelly Craft of Benton, Arkansas; Laura Collins and husband Larry of Balmorhea, Texas. Eleven grandchildren; Latigo, Bay and Ryde Garlick, Will and Kate Garlick, Jesse and Casey Craft, Roy and Rebecca Walters, cody, Laramie and Molly Jo Collins. Thirteen great grandchildren; Anderson, Avery, Bailey, Audri, Bryce, Bella Mae, Tyler, Karter, Keaton, Brielle, Analeigh, Adalena, and Everleigh Grey; one brother: James Garlick of Balmorhea, Texas; one sister: Ida Mae Beasley of Carbondale, Colorado plus numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will be having a private service.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Cal Farley’s Boy’s and Girl’s Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo,Texas 79174-0001 or Big Bend Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1266, Alpine, Texas 79831.

The Garlick Family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.