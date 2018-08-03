County Conservation Partners Host Local Work Group Meeting

Van Horn, Texas, July 26, 2018—The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas’ Culberson County and the High Point Soil and Water Conservation District cordially invite the public to attend their FY19 Local Working Group (LWG) meeting on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 10 a.m. to Noon.

The purpose of this annual LWG meeting is to set local conservation priorities and bring conservation stakeholders together to discuss conservation topics and issues relevant to helping Culberson County farmers and ranchers better conserve on-farm natural resources.

The agenda of the meeting is to update attendees on recent conservation efforts and to collect public input to help guide future conservation activities. Through regular identification of conservation opportunities, effective Farm Bill investment can continue to benefit Culberson County. Farmers, ranchers, conservationists, and others interested in obtaining Federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land in Culberson County are invited to participate.

For more information, please contact Gary Fuentes, District Conservationist, at (432-283-2277 Ext. 3). For more information, visit the NRCS Web site at http://www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov/.

When: August 8, 2018.

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District @ 1300 West Broadway, Van Horn, Texas.