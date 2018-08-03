”When It Seems that Everything Is Lost”

By Father Apolinar Samboni

During these days many are watching and celebrating every soccer game of the FIFA World Cup. This event is being held in Russia. Many surprises have happened. The German team that was champion in Brazil four year ago it was eliminated in the current FIFA World Cup. Many soccer teams that were favorites to be in the finals have been eliminated. Others who were considered the least fortunate of the event have made progress in this event. In a similar way it happens with your spiritual life. Many times we feel confused because things do not happen as we would like. It seems that everything was against us.

In these circumstances we think that even God has moved away from our side; our prayer seems not to be heard; we feel sad; depressed; empty and hopeless. On many occasions we do not reach our projects; our loved ones move to faraway places; expensive bills to pay; our health is not the best, our best friends are sick or in the worst circumstances they pass away. Obviously we feel lonely and abandoned. We even consider ourselves forsaken even by God. And of course the worst, resentment and anger poison our existence. Obviously, we try to change what is necessary, but we do not receive what we expect.

Sometimes we could think that God takes enjoys the destruction and punishing the human being harshly. We think that God likes punishing the sinner. The worst thing, we categorize God with human attitudes. We can imagine that God is pleased to see the wicked suffer for their sins. We are not able to discover God’s plan in our life. Many times God’s plan comes through those tribulations that we face daily. Here is the big question. Why is this happening to me? For example, think about your difficult circumstances that you are facing. However, God has a great plan for you through your calamities.

Unquestionably, we are tempted to give up our personal and community prayer. We want to give up all that is good and noble in our lives. In short, we look for the best option which overcomes our pain, problems, the incurable illnesses and our abandonment that. We all want to feel fulfilled, but we do not know what to do. Here is the big question. Where is God? Good question. God is there by your side. He is closer than you imagine. He is leading you through that tribulation that you are going through. He has a special plan for you.

Perhaps God is inviting you to get a personal encounter with him. Maybe you have to discover what God is telling you through these difficult events. Personally, I invite you to discover the God’s invitation through that difficult situation that you face. I invite you to ask God to increase your faith to understand what he is telling you. When everything seems like everything is lost. Just remember that God wants the best for each one of us. Do not feel abandoned Jesus himself tells us: “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened and I will give you rest. Take my joke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my joke is easy, and my burden light.” (Matthew 11:28-29)