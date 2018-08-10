End of summer celebration at City Park

Submitted by Angelica Torres

The Van Horn Lion’s Club partnered with various local businesses and the county to host the first annual Back To School Bash for children in the community at the City/County Park on Saturday, August 6.

Admission to the event was free and included food, drinks, entertainment, and school supply giveaways. An inflatable water slide, dunking booth, and water balloon games provided hours of fun for children of all ages.

Thanks to the charitable donations received, the Lions were able to give away 16 backpacks filled with school supplies for grades pre-K to 6, 11 bundles of school supplies for grades 7-12, and 9 gift cards to children of all ages.

The Van Horn Lions Club has recently doubled in size, and members are enthusiastic about the opportunity to serve this community. They look forward to hosting this event again next summer as a way to celebrate the start of a new school year.