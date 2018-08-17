Hortencia Gonzalez

Hortencia “Mama Tencha” Gonzalez, a long-time resident of Van Horn, entered eternal life on Sunday, August 5 at Culberson County Hospital surrounded by her loving family, Mama Tencha was 87.

Born in 1931 in Presidio, Texas, Mama Tencha was the oldest of 10 siblings. She worked many jobs in the Van Horn area, the one that was nearest and dearest to her heart was serving as a cook for the Ramada Inn as well as other locations in Van Horn.

The Most Holy Rosary was prayed by Lolo Sanchez last Thursday, August 9, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, August 10, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father John Paul Madanu serving as Celebrant. Burial followed at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were: Jeffery Fernandez, Amos Brito, Micheal Sanchez, Edwardo Gonzales, Alberto G. Urias, Jr. Rodolfo Hinojos, Angel Miguel Acosta, and Juan H. Zamora.

Mama Tencha loved good food and socializing, enjoyed praying the Most Holy Rosary, being a member of the Guadalupanas, loved to travel, listened to all types of music, enjoyed watching her Tele Novellas,amd had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.

Mana Tencha is preceded in death by her husband Cruz Gonzales, Sr., her parents Natividad Hernandez, Lilian Flores Hernandez, one son Cruz Gonzales, Jr., and one grandson Ricky Gonzales.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory are: two daughters Maria Susana Gonzalez of Fort Stockton, Lori Ann Gonzales of Van Horn, one daughter in law Herlinda Sanchez of Van Horn, two brothers Santiago Hernandez of Odessa, Daniel Hernandez of Ontario, California, three sisters Elpidia Cortez of Ontario, California, Frances Sanchez of Fort Stockton, and Blanca Hernandez Brito of Ontario, California. Grandchildren Maribel Gonzales of El Paso, Eduardo Gonzales of Plainview, Casandra Acosta of Fort Stockton, Lilia G. Gonzales of San Antonio, Jefferey Fernandez of Odessa, Alexia R. Fernandez of Van Horn, Amaris L. Fernandez of Van Horn, Krystal Acosta, Larissa Sue Cantu, Koinne Orona, Angel Miguel Acosta all of Fort Stockton, as well as numerous great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Heritage Funeral Home, in Van Horn, was entrusted with arrangements.

