By Pastor Jerry Donovan

Spiritual healing is not magic, it is the great Mystery of God’s love. A service of healing is not necessarily a service of curing, but it provides an atmosphere in which healing can happen.. The basic purpose of spiritual healing for a Christian is to renew and strengthen our relationship with the living Christ. The greatest healing of all is the reunion of a human being with God.

Much of Jesus’s ministry was devoted to healing, and most of his miracles were miracles of healing. There are over 30 examples of Him healing people contained in the in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. When Jesus sent forth his disciples he instructed them to heal the sick. Healing was a regular ministry in the early church. Paul in 1 Corinthians states that the gift of healing is one of the gifts that the Holy Spirit has given to the church ‘for the common good.’ In the Book of Acts there are over a dozen records of healing by the early church.

There is a valid relationship between the Christian faith and healing. The Christian faith inspires healthy living, and this is the best prevention of disease. This faith aids healing through physical and psychological methods creating proper mental, emotional, and spiritual attitudes. This relationship is clearly demonstrated in what is commonly known as ‘the will to live.’

I have found the following scriptures very useful in seeking God’s help in healing. Psalm 46:10 (NIV) “Be still and know that I am God…” The mind needs to concentrate on God and his healing power, and the body needs to be relaxed and free of tension because a restless spirit is unable to realize the presence of God. 1 John 1:7 (NIV) “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.” Our minds need to be purged of our sinful states and wrong emotions so that God’s healing power can flow thru it. A Christian believes in God’s divine forgiveness, and His healing powers only work in those who are willing to live in accord with his laws.

Matthew 20:32 NIV, “Jesus stopped and called them. “What do you want me to do for you?’ he asked.” Requesting healing help should not be vague, it needs to be specific. (Romans 14:8 NIV) “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” A condition of divine healing is the spiritual relinquishment of your life to the will of God, and if health is not restored immediately, then the seeker must accept God’s plan for one’s own life to glorify their life for others. (Hebrews 11:1NIV): “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” Just as a person must visualize their ultimate healing, they must never think in terms of failure.

There has never been a time when so many people need some form of healing. Everyday miracles of healing are being witnessed before our very eyes.