First look inside new clinic

By Becky Brewster

Van Horn Rural Health Clinic will soon have a new place to call their home. During an open house hosted by CCHD Board and staff Wednesday afternoon, visitors took an early tour of the long-awaited facility. It will replace the current 3,600 square foot modular building erected in 2005. Construction began February 2016 on the south wing of the original hospital building to accommodate a new larger clinic. The new facility features a waiting area for patients and family, exam rooms, a laboratory, nurse's station, staff support space, and pharmacy area. Total square footage is approximately double the size of the current clinic.
The Culberson County Hospital District met in Special Session on August 23. The Board received an update on the clinic construction project. The Board approved the mutual release signed by Ameriway Construction Company and Cinium Financial Services and authorized that the Board President sign the release on behalf of the District. Once Ameriway provides certain documentation, the final payment of retainage and contract balance will be released. As a result of the mutual release, steps to terminate the arbitration proceedings were approved.

The Board held an open house yesterday to enable citizens to tour the clinic prior to the opening of the new building. The move to the new clinic will be scheduled once the IT and door access programming is completed.

The Board held two public hearings as required to obtain public comment on the proposed tax increase to $0.144163/$100 valuation. The budget hearing and adoption of the tax rate is scheduled for September 12, at 6:30 p.m.