REHEARSALS UNDERWAY FOR SUL ROSS THEATRE’S “CABARET”

Rehearsals are underway for the Sul Ross State University Theatre production of “Cabaret.” The renowned Broadway musical will be performed weekends March 25-April 9 in Marshall Auditorium.

Photo by Vashti Armendariz

“Cabaret,” the epic Broadway musical depicting the dramatic shift of life and fortunes in Germany from the end of the 1920s to the rise of the Nazi Party, will be performed three weekends from March 25-April 9 in Marshall Auditorium. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 25, March 31, April 1, 7-8) and 2 p.m. Sundays (March 26, April 2 and 9). Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. The musical contains adult content, and parental discretion is advised.

Dona Roman, Sul Ross professor Theatre, directs “Cabaret,” which is the 1998 Broadway version. The play is based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play I Am a Camera, which was adapted from the short novel Goodbye to Berlin (1939) by Christopher Isherwood. Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, “Cabaret” centers on nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub, and revolves around young American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with 32-year-old English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

Sul Ross Music faculty Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, Dr. Donald Freed and Lana Potts are musical directors. Fabiola Muniz, San Antonio, serves a stage manager, and Theatre faculty member Marji Scott, who also plays Sally, is the choreographer.

“We have a great technical team and a wonderful collaboration with our Music Program,” said Roman. “We have a great orchestra which is a mix of students, community members and guest artists.”

Other cast members include: Jason Roman, Fort Davis (Master of Ceremonies); JB Fields, Venus (Clifford Bradshaw); Theseus Francis, Alpine (Ernst Ludwig); Westin Huffman, Fort Davis (Customs Official, Swing/Ensemble member); Lizzie Simpson, Marfa (Fraulein Schneider); Ashley Page, Alpine (Fraulein Kost/Fritz, singing and Kit Kat Girl Fritzie); Arron Smith, Shepherd (Rudy, a sailor, and as a member of Swing/Ensemble); Collyn Glaspie, Alpine (Herr Schultz); Braydon Clues, Katy (Max); Callie Jones, Midland (Gorilla and Kit Kat Girl Texas).

Other Kit Kat Girls are: Gabby Rule, Brady (Rosie); Sedia Woods, Houston (Lulu); Larissa Weaverling, Midland (Frenchie); Malyssa Reed, Katy (Helga). Kit Kat Boys are: Josh Martinez, El Paso (Bobby); David Garcia, Alpine (Victor); Fernando Powers, Fort Stockton (Hans); Marcelino Velazquez, Alpine (Herman).

Other Swing/Ensemble members are: Michael Amerson, Fresno; Chinasa Okorocha, Pfluegerville; Andrea Bode, Georgetown; Aracely Guerrero, El Paso.

For more information, contact Roman, (432) 837-8219 or droman@sulross.edu.