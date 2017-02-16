Arrest made in connection with illegal firearms purchase – More arrests possible

By Lisa Morton

Isaiah Daniel Ytuarte, 18 of El Paso was arrested last Friday in Van Horn for alleged felony burglary of a habitat in connection with an illegal firearm. The ongoing ATF investigation is in conjunction with the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Oscar Carrillo, more arrests are possible from recent purchases, sales, transfers or possessions of stolen firearms.

If you have acquired a firearm from other than a firearm dealer, you may have committed a federal offense. Contact the Sheriff’s Office to clear-up any potential illegal transactions or to report missing or stolen weapons.