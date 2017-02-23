Left to right: Cyrenee Tarango, Kristianne Virdell, Renee Rivera, Jadein Tarango, Calise Cottrell, & Crystal Baeza

Not pictured is Amanda Ramirez

By Victor Pallares

The Lady Eagles basketball team had an impressive season during their 2016-2017 campaign. Our girls won 15 games overall and finished 7-3 in district play. Their district record earned them district runner up and their fourth consecutive playoff berth.

Their hard work on the court earned Van Horn five players to the 2A Region 1 District 6 All District team. Senior Renee Rivera and Junior Jadein Tarango were selected to All District First Team. Seniors Calise Cottrell and Amanda Rivera and Sophomore Kristianne Virdell were selected to the All District Second Team and Honorable Mention members are Crystal Baeza and Cyrenee Tarango.

In their playoff game against Morton, the girls were in a tough battle from the opening tipoff. The girls were in a back and forth struggle until the very end against the Maidens. However, the Lady Eagles ran out of time as Morton out lasted Van Horn, 45-41. The Lady Eagles played a great game all around but could not capitalize on key possessions down the stretch.

A key part of our success was the strong leadership our three seniors offered us throughout the season. Cottrell, Ramirez, and Rivera were an integral part of our accomplishments this season. Our seniors have been on varsity for three years and led our team on and off the court. They set the tone for what a Lady Eagle should be like in the classroom and in our athletic program.