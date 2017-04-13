Calling all Vaqueros

Vintage Photo Annual Staff of 1979

Google Image

By Tom Wells

The Sierra Blanca High School Class of 1967 is putting together an event coming soon that you need to mark your calendars for.

“The Gathering” is being organized with the following scheduled at this time. The event is open to all who have attended, graduated from, worked for, or have had any connection with Sierra Blanca ISD over the years. “The Gathering” will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the Sierra Blanca Gymnasium. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m. or until everyone has left. After the event there will be a dinner held at Cattleman’s Steakhouse in Fabens starting at 6:00 p.m. for all who would like to attend. The dinner is Dutch Treat.

There is no cost to attend the event at the gym. There will be refreshments available. We are asking for donations to help cover the cost of the event and to purchase a gift for the school on everyone’s behalf. For those who attend we encourage you to bring any memorabilia that you might have to share with us. For example, old year books, photos, letter jackets/sweaters, or anything that might be of interest. A short Biography would also be nice. We are asking all to RSVP’s so we can plan accordingly.

Anyone that would like to volunteer and RSVP can contact either of us at the following: Tom Wells @ (915) 474-0131, tomwells19@yahoo.com: Cynthia Hoover @ Cynthia.hoover@att.net or Cathie Cotton @ psydcotton@msn.com. We are looking forward to hearing from all the “Old Vaqueros” out there!