APPLE COBBLER W/FRENCH VANILLA ICE CREAM

5-6 apples, any mixture of variety, peeled cored and rough sliced

3/4 cup vanilla sugar, plain sugar works just as well.

1 cup flour

1 egg

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 cup butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray an 8×8 baking dish with cooking spray.

Place sliced apples in the baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine egg, sugar, flour and cinnamon and mix until it resembles a coarse crumble.

Sprinkle on top of apples and pour the melted butter all over the top.

Bake at 350 for 30 minutes.

Serve with FRENCH VANILLA ICE CREAM

FRENCH VANILLA ICE CREAM

1 pint half & half

1 pint whipping cream (not heavy)

1/2 cup vanilla sugar

1 tsp FRENCH VANILLA extract.

Combine all ingredients until combined. If using an ice cream maker, follow manufacturer’s directions for freezing.

If not using a machine. Place in a freezer container and stir every 15 minutes until a bit more than soft serve texture. Serve as soft serve or continue in freezer until frozen.

