CCAISD to consider investigator to review employee complaint

Superintendent’s contract approved

By Becky Brewster

CCAISD Trustees voted to increase school lunch prices by $0.25 for the 2017-2018 school year. This is the first time in three years that lunch prices have been adjusted, and they hope this increase will meet the needs for several years. Full price lunches will increase to $1.75 and reduced price lunches will increase to $0.65. A recent audit of the lunch program indicated that the current prices were insufficient and directed that the District consider the increase.

Sooky Borrego, Cafeteria Director, discussed the improvements in the cafeteria operations, noting that the menu has expanded to include the addition of salads and veggie selections. She indicated that they are striving to make the meals more appealing while still adhering to the USDA guidelines. Borrego also reported that the cafeteria “signature dish” is the traditional chili con queso which is being sold by the container to raise unrestricted local funds for the cafeteria. This enables the cafeteria to buy occasional treats for the students that are not funded by federal funds. Borrego also reported that she has recently received a $5000 grant that will be used to purchase a hot/cold food cart which will allow breakfast to be distributed to the classrooms.

The Trustees approved the contract for the Superintendent. The contract will be available on the District website in the near future for public review. Supt. Benavidez reported that applications are being received for Band Director and Art teacher; notifications for Principal and Athletic Director should now be on the Region 18 website.

After a brief executive session, the Board appointed Atty. Steve Mitchell and Supt. Benavidez to bring suggested names to be considered to serve as investigator to review an employee complaint brought under CCAISD Board Policy DIA (Local).

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

•Conducted an executive session with no action taken.

•Authorized the purchase of a truck for $42,713 through the Buy Board for the Career Technology Department.

•Tabled six tax resale bid requests due to insufficient board members being present and eligible to vote on the issue.

•Tabled approval of the March 2017 financial reports from Region 18.

•Noted that the end-of-year events will be posted on the District website and District app.