Culberson Hospital adds more technology to its Emergency Department

By Gilda Morales

In an effort to continue upgrading and improving access to the latest in technology, Culberson hospital has now added a portable Lumify ultrasound system to its diagnostic arsenal. Ultrasound is a quick, non-invasive diagnostic tool that will primarily be used in the emergency department to rule out abdominal bleeds, gallstones and potential ectopic pregnancies. Providers Rodett Osorio, Kathleen Christian and Gilda Morales joined Ed Garner, D.O., via the recently added telemedicine system in a training session on the new ultrasound.