NRCS in Texas Celebrates Soil and Water Stewardship Week

TEMPLE, Texas – May 1, 2017 — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is proud to be a partner in honoring soil and water stewardship week April 30 – May 7, 2017.

“For the past 82 years, the NRCS has led the nation in protecting our natural resources,” said Salvador Salinas, NRCS state conservationist for Texas. “We have followed the vision of the first chief of NRCS, Hugh Hammond Bennett, who envisioned the agency’s soil conservationists working one-on-one with producers on private lands and working with the farmers and ranchers to develop conservation plans.

In Texas, approximately 90 percent of the land is privately owned. Salinas said that means the quality of our Texas land, water, air and habitats are dependent on the stewardship decisions that thousands of private landowners make every day.

Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board Executive Director Rex Isom said, “Land management in rural areas directly affects the water quality and quantity for the 20 million Texans living in urban areas.”

Last year, NRCS joined together with soil and water conservation districts and other conservation partners from across the state to celebrate another record level of technical and financial assistance with conservation practices applied on almost 8 million acres.

Salinas said, “Rural working lands are crucial to protecting and preserving the water resources of Texas, and our water sustainability depends on good stewardship on private lands. The soil, climate, and groundwater of the state combine to make this one of the most productive states in the nation for helping producers sustain these resources for the future.”

From the partnerships of the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Texas Agricultural Land Trust, Texas Wildlife Association and Texas and Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association celebrating the public awareness campaign – No Land No Water™ – to the National Association of Conservation District’s 62nd year of celebrating Stewardship week with this year’s theme: “Healthy Soils Are Full of Life!” NRCS is working hand in hand with their partners to promote the continued efforts and results of voluntary conservation on the land by farmers and ranchers.

For more information contact your local USDA Service Center office in your county or visit the Texas NRCS Web site at www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov.