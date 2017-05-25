Jones to continue her golf journey

Lezlie Jones and her Mother and Golf Coach Erica Urias

By Coach Erica Urias, CCAISD

Lezlie Jones competed in the State Golf Championship in Austin, Texas on May 15 and 16, for her third and final time. In her final trek, Lezlie proved to be the most composed and determined. Her third time at Roy Kizer Golf Course would be the most challenging, yet. Time and time again, she was faced with adversity and each time she triumphed. In the end, she posted a two day total of 174. Despite not scoring as well as she had hoped in her final round at the state tournament, she learned much more from her challenges and the experiences she faced on that final day. Several coaches, parents and fellow fans congratulated Lezlie for her efforts and for her continued successes in her final round at state.

Lezlie will graduate as the Valedictorian of her Senior class and attend the University of Texas at San Antonio in the fall. At UTSA, she will earn her Bachelor of Science in Pre-Physical Therapy and follow-up with her Doctorate of Physical Therapy at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. While in San Antonio, she will continue her golf journey and compete in the Greater San Antonio Women’s Amateur Golf Championship. As an amateur, Lezlie will work hard to earn her spot on the LPGA tour. Atta girl, Lezlie!

Lezlie would like to congratulate her fellow classmates on their upcoming graduation and sends them her many blessings as they pursue their endeavors. She would also like to thank her God, mother, family, boyfriend, friends, teachers, coaches and the community of Van Horn for always pushing and supporting her. Isaiah 41:10 – “So do not fear, for I am with you.”