Fort Davis to Celebrate the Coolest 4th of July

Fort Davis, TX. – The small community of Fort Davis, at 5,050 feet altitude, boasts cooler Summer temperatures and the Coolest 4th of July Celebration. The Annual “Coolest” 4th of July Celebration will take place June 30th – July 2nd in downtown Fort Davis and is full of fun, family-friendly activities. Vendors will be set up around the courthouse Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon with live music and entertainment on the lawn, plus a Kid Zone with a bounce house and crafts.

Friday night Max Baca y los Texmaniacs with Emmy award winner, Flaco Jimenez will be spotlighted during the 2nd annual Puro Party Celebration. Saturday night visitors can dance under the stars with Jody Nix & the Texas Cowboys. Other Activities during the event include a parade Saturday morning, old fashioned gunfights, a Peruvian Paso horseshow and the Great Fireworks Show Sunday after dark. Special activities will also be held at the Fort Davis National Historic Site throughout the weekend and the Jeff Davis County Library will host the grand opening of the new “Friends of the Library Bookstore.”

Fort Davis, the highest town in Texas, averages some of the coolest temperatures in the state for the month of July. For more information about the Coolest 4th Celebration or staying in Fort Davis visit: www.fortdavis.com. Or friend us on Facebook @FortDavisChamberofCommerce.