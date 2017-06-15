Lions Club goals still visible

Jerry Denman, Bank Manager demonstrates the donation box in the lobby of the Van Horn Bank

Photo by Lisa Morton

By Lisa Morton

The Van Horn Lions Club has faced what many civic minded organizations do in small communities; too many clubs and not enough interest. After 21 years of service to the community, the group has dwindled from over 30 in 1996 to just 2 today. Patti and David Scott, respectfully, the President and Vice President of the club, don’t want to abandon the established Charter holding strong to the Lion’s vision they hold dear to. “We want to continue to reach some of our goals including donating eyewear to needy youth and elderly along with our High School Scholarship Program”. “We haven’t been able to send qualifying youth to the annual Lion’s Club Youth Camp for a few years now and this is another beneficial program we hope can be addressed with strong membership”, said Patti.

The club duo has placed a donation box for used prescription eyewear at the Van Horn Bank on Broadway. Everyone is encouraged to donate for those in need.

To address membership and charter requirements, the Lions District Governor, John Fogel of El Paso, has recently sent members from El Paso clubs to the area including Marfa with a visit to Van Horn scheduled in the near future. The group was able to regain interest in the organization and it’s humanitarian efforts in Marfa with a recruitment effort that reach 20 new members in a 2 day period.

If you are interested in joining the Van Horn Lions Club and being a part of their community and national programs, please contact Patti Scott for more information at 432-940-0111. The Advocate will also publish notice of monthly meetings and the forthcoming recruitment efforts for the Van Horn Lions Club.