Frontier Days are here!

By Lisa Morton

The Women’s Service League of Van Horn will host the annual Frontier Days Celebration this Saturday. A full day of events is planned beginning bright and early with the 4th Annual Okey Dokey 5K Fun Run/Walk. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., with the race starting at 8:00 a.m. at Okey Lucas Park, 1804 W. Broadway. The route takes the participants to Mountain View Golf Course and ends back at VH Convention Center. Entry fee is $25.00 and participants will receive a free t-shirt with refreshments provided at “fun stations” along the route. Walkers and runners of all ages are welcome. For more information on the Fun Run, call Letty at 432-284-0930 or Lisa at 432-284-0004.

A Pancake Breakfast for hungry visitors will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Van Horn Convention Center and other events beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Downtown Parking Lot at 102 W. Broadway. There will be food and game booths as well as music provided by DJ Rewind. The public will be allowed to bring in their own alcoholic beverages but no glass containers will be allowed. Water, soda and other non-alcoholic drinks are not allowed, as these items will be sold at vendor booths. Coolers brought to the events will be checked and persons bringing in alcoholic beverages will be required to show identification. For more information, contact Julie Calderon for questions on booths, and Letty Hernandez and Sooky Borrego at 432-207-2038 for other questions or information.

The celebration dance will be held on Broadway adjacent to the Downtown Parking Lot, from 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m., with music by the Resonators. Tickets are priced at $6.00 per person, $10.00 per couple and $3.00 for kids 12 years old and under. See full schedule of events on page 6.

The VHHS Class of 1967 will finalize their 50th Year Reunion plans Saturday with a final gathering at 3:00 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn, before adjourning to the Downtown events.