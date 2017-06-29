A time to celebrate

Frontier Days visitor proudly displays her painted face at this year’s Frontier Days event Saturday sponsored by the Women’s Service League.

Photo by Edna Clark

Members of the VHHS Class of 1967 at Eagle Field.

Photo from Facebook Post

By Lisa Morton

The 2017 Frontier Days Celebration kicked off early Saturday morning with a delicious pancake and fruit cup breakfast at the Van Horn Convention Center. This was followed by the annual Okey Dokey 5K run with a good group of runners from ages 10 years to mid 70’s participating. Runners and walkers enjoyed hospitality stations along the route that supplied water, Gatorade, watermelon and donuts on a route that took them from Okey Lucas Park to Mountain View Golf Course and back.

Visitors and residents were treated to a variety of vendors offering food, games, and merchandise for sale. The Women’s Service League reported that over 350 people enjoyed the nice afternoon weather with a cool breeze blowing, making for a pleasant evening in time for the street dance, with music by the Resonators.

The Class of 1967 held their 50th year Reunion during the day with 15 of the 33 alumni attending. Exes from as far away as Oklahoma and California made the trip to reconnect with classmates, friends, family and former Band Director, Ralph Zamarippa and Coach John Curry. A special memorial ceremony at Eagle Field honored the 11 classmates who have passed away.