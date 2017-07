Submitted by Chachi Hawkins

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is proud to announce a raffle for a Henry Lever Octagon Frontier Model .22 LR along with a leather saddle scabbard custom made by Big Bend Saddlery. Tickets are limited to 300 and are $10. You can get them at Big Bend Saddlery and Johnson’s Feed and Western Wear or call Don Cadden for more information at 432-364-2520. All of the BBRR proceeds go to fund scholarships for the Sul Ross Ag department so get your tickets quickly.