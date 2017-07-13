Letter to the Editor

Howdy Neighbor;

My family and I are so excited to be part of the Van Horn community! Everyone we have met in Van Horn has been incredibly friendly and welcoming.

As the pastor, I am extending a personal invitation to you to stop in and pay us a visit. We would love to meet you! First Baptist Church Van Horn is a church that welcomes everyone no matter who you are. We care about you because you matter to God! God sent His one and only Son for you because He loves you and wants to have a personal relationship with you. “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.” John 3:16-17 NIV

Regardless of your life situation, you are important to us, and it is our desire that FBCVH is a place where the grace of God changes your life. God’s love, His grace and mercy has changed our lives, and we know that God can change yours as well.

You will find FBCVH to be friendly and welcoming. It is our desire that your experience with us helps you to understand who God is and how much He loves you.

We also want you to know that we love your kids! Our children’s ministry is a safe environment for preschool to high school. We strive to make Sunday morning the best hour of their week. We focus on teaching them that God loves them. Our purpose is to lead them to a loving relationship with God and expand their knowledge and understanding of the Bible.

Join us for worship at 11am Sunday morning and make some new friends. I look forward to meeting you!

Don Parker, Pastor