Groundwater Conservation District Public Hearing Scheduled

By Edna Clark

Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District (CCGCD) members met on Wednesday, July 12, for the July regularly scheduled meeting with all members present.General Manager Summer Webb advised members that Application NHUPP-005 for the Michigan Flat Aquifer water well by Koehn Ranches, LTD, was complete and could proceed to a public hearing for approval.

CCGCD members scheduled the Koehn Ranches, LTD, NHUPP-005 public hearing for August 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM to follow the previously scheduled Export 001 public hearing.

Members took no action on the General Manager’s job requirements after a brief executive session.

Monthly bills of $16,984 were approved for payment

The next regularly scheduled CCGCD meeting will be August 2, 2017 following the public hearings.