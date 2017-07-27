Hurd on the HIll – On the Road Again

DC2DQ is coming soon to a town near you

By Congressman Will Hurd

My title is Representative, and I have the honor of representing the 23rd Congressional District of Texas. During my first term in office in 2015 and 2016, I hosted over 400 public meetings, called over 630,000 households for live telephone town hall meetings, responded to over 50,000 constituent letters, and put over 75,000 miles on my car crisscrossing the district. From our five district offices (in 2017, we added a sixth), Team Hurd hosted regular office hours and helped over 1,000 constituents solve complicated cases with federal agencies.

Each weekend before heading back to Washington to represent you, I try to meet with as many folks as I can. Whether it’s hosting a public meeting, speaking with community leaders, or dropping in to a local business to visit with the owner and his or her customers, I am often in multiple towns over a weekend before flying back to our Capitol at the beginning of the week.

Why is this so important? I’m able to stand tall as your Representative, because I’ve gotten to know what issues are most important to you and our community through these kinds of interactions. This is one of the reasons why every August, I do DC2DQ, where I host a series of town hall meetings at Dairy Queen restaurants and local venues across the district. This year is no different – I’ll be holding 20 town halls in six days between El Paso and San Antonio starting on August 6.

This is our third year hosting DC2DQ – and it’s a great way to meet with constituents face-to-face, answer your questions and hear your concerns. Each meeting is open to the public, so I encourage you to bring your neighbors and friends to join us when we come to your town.

If you have questions, contact my office at 210-921-3130, or visit hurd.house.gov/dc2dq for updated details and to follow along on our interactive DC2DQ map. I look forward to sharing a cool treat with you.