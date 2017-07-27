Kristian Robb learns cattle production and stewardship at Ranch Brigade

Kristian Robb

Submitted by Matt Brockman,

Ranch Brigade Instructor

Kristian Robb, a Van Horn youth and 4-H member, completed an extensive, hands-on educational camp on ranching and land stewardship at the Warren Ranch in West Central Texas last week. Ranch Brigade, now in its fifth year, accepts youth ages 13 to 18 for approximately 20 coveted spots in the program that introduces the young men and women to the broad ranging aspects of operating a modern Texas ranch. The five-day program wrapped up last Friday. Robb’s trip was sponsored by our local High Point Soil Conservation District.

“The reason I came to the Ranch Brigade is so I can learn more about the beef industry and ranch management,” says Robb who will be a homeschooled Junior this fall. “What I have learned from the Ranch Brigade is leadership skills and the importance of land stewardship.”

Ranch Brigade is one of six brigade programs that provide youth an intensive and exciting educational experience built on the important principal of stewardship of natural resources vital to livestock and various wildlife species in Texas. Administered by an organization called Texas Brigades, a 501 (c) 3 organization, other brigade camps focus on stewardship and management of Bobwhite Quail, Whitetail Deer, waterfowl, Largemouth Bass and coastal aquatic/marine species. More information on Texas Brigades can be found at www.texasbrigades.org.

Ranch Brigade exposed Robb to a variety of progressive ranch management practices including, but not limited to cattle health and welfare, rangeland ecology and stewardship, cattle marketing; brush control, beef carcass evaluation and marketing, and native plant identification. Robb’s hard work was quickly acknowledged by Ranch Brigade officials. “The dedication and passion that these young men and women exhibit for the beef industry and natural resource management assures me that the future of Texas ranching is in good hands,” said Ranch Brigade Coordinator, Chris Farley. “Ranch Brigade is a major success because of the leadership roles they’ll play protecting our private lands and helping feed a hungry world.”