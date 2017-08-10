Sheriff returns from leadership training

By Adrian Gilmore

Sheriff Oscar E. Carrillo recently returned from The University of Texas in Arlington where he attended a FBI Command and Leadership College. It was a dynamic, intensive and challenging 4 1/2-day program specifically and uniquely designed to prepare law enforcement leaders for command level positions.

The command leadership college focused on providing real life contemporary, best practice strategies and techniques for command level assignments. According to Sheriff Carrillo, he was the only Sheriff among the 120 participants consisting of major city Chiefs of Police with their command staff. “It was an honor to represent the smallest law enforcement agency in attendance,” said Carrillo, “but I had the distinction of having the largest area of responsibility.”

During the training, the Sherriff was faced with lessons in credibility, command discipline and liability, dealing with disgruntled employees, and leading change within an organization. The Command Leadership Institute is student-centered with a high degree of student involvement.