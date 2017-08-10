Third ‘Heart of Alpine’ business open house is this week

Alpine and Sul Ross State University nestled in a valley between the Glass and Davis Mountains

Photo by Cathy McNair

ALPINE – The Alpine Downtown Association plans its third “Heart of Alpine” community event for Saturday, August 12, in conjunction with the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo that weekend.

“A lot of rodeo contestants and spectators will be in Alpine for the popular rodeo and there is a break in the action Saturday afternoon,” ADA Creative Committee Chairman Russ Quiett said. “They will be looking for something to do and what better way to spend a few hours than shopping and dining at Alpine businesses.”

The first “Heart of Alpine” on Valentine’s Day weekend in February drew large crowds. As part of the Alpine Downtown Association’s continued commitment to serving the community and our downtown businesses, the group is constantly evolving our events to showcase all that Alpine has to offer and the thing we as locals have come to love about our community.

“We learned timing is everything,” Quiett said. “We decided that, instead of being every month, we tie Heart of Alpine to a big event in town. The rodeo was the right fit.”

Businesses in the downtown area are encouraged to remain open from 3 to 8 p.m. and are free to offer their own choice of specials, entertainment and refreshments. The ADA committee will provide overall entertainment, centered around Railroad Park at Holland Avenue and 5th Street and Kismish Plaza one block east.

It will include drummers, live music provided by the Time Waves, Folklorico Dancers and the Sul Ross Zumba Dancers. Many of the local community groups will offer information about their operations, food and activities for the entire family.

The ADA also is sponsoring a Stick-Horse Rodeo for the kids and, with a donation of a canned food item for the Alpine Food Pantry, they will receive a straw cowboy hat and bandana.

Local volunteers, including another ADA committee, have adopted and upgraded the Railroad Park and other local groups have each taken a small plot to take care of. Alpine Teak Store donated a teak bench for the park, the Panda Buffet next door donated two trees and the city has provided mulch, water and other assistance.

ADA President Brad Obbink said the association, created in 2016 to promote economic development and business in downtown Alpine, “needs to show that we are making a difference and work on the park is a visible indication that we are.”

“Heart” entertainment is geared to the inclusion of everyone in the community and those visiting.

It is the hope of the Alpine Downtown Association to continue offering meaningful events and opportunities for our community to engage with our beautiful downtown.