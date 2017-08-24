Speaking of Health – EPA Funds Innovative Research across the Country to Address State Environmental Issues

DALLAS – (Aug. 22, 2017) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced research projects addressing priority environmental and human health problems in 14 states through partnerships between EPA’s research office, regional offices, and states.

“EPA encourages the use of innovative scientific approaches to help solve important environmental problems,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “By working with our state partners and engaging the public we can foster creative solutions to these challenges.”

Among the partnerships is one between EPA Region 6 and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to develop a low-cost sensor to detect harmful air emissions known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These compounds contribute to the formation of ozone, a significant source of air pollution in many parts of Texas. The sensor will use advanced emission-detection technologies to identify specific types of VOCs. The resulting data will improve understanding of local sources of air pollution, how to reduce it, and potential cost-savings for facilities.

The research announced today is designed to address pressing environmental issues faced by the states. EPA is uniquely equipped to provide scientific expertise to help tackle these problems. The selected projects focus on non-point source nitrogen pollution, volatile organic compound emission detection, harmful algal blooms, roadway air pollution near schools, and other environmental and human health issues across the country. The projects will employ innovative approaches including citizen science, crowdsourcing, a challenge competition, and advanced monitoring technologies.

Learn more about this and the other projects here: https://www.epa.gov/innovation/2017-regionalstate-innovation-projects