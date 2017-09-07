CCAISD readiness distinction improves in postsecondary

Culberson County-Allamoore ISD (CCAISD) Board of Trustees met in special session on August 31. Aaron Hannah, CCAISD Principal, presented an overview of the TEA 2017 State Accountability System, highlighting the four Performance Indicators (indexes) that make up the accountability rating: Student Achievement, Student Progress, Closing Performance Gaps, and Postsecondary Readiness. Changes were made in the 2016 scoring criteria that caused the District to be classified as an “Improvement Required” (IR) District. Through the combined efforts of the staff and students over the past year, the District has shed that classification and even earned a “Distinction” in Postsecondary Readiness.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) 2017 Accountability Summary for the CCAISD shows that the district has “Met Standards.” The CCAISD scores and TEA targets for each index are as follows:

To achieve the “Met Standard” rating, a district must meet or exceed the target scores on three indexes: Index 1 or Index 2 and Index 3 and Index 4. Scores in three of the four indexes increased from 2016 to 2017. Assistant Principal Sondra McCoy also reported that the students came within 2% of earning a distinction in math.

(This and other information related to the TEA Accountability scores can be found at the Performance Reporting Division website at https://rptsvr1.tea.texas.gov/perfreport/account/2017/index.html).

The Board also authorized the posting of the Notice to Adopt Tax Rate. The proposed rate is $1.04/$100 valuation for Maintenance and Operations and $.456581/$100 valuation for Debt Service. The tax rate will be adopted at the regular meeting scheduled for September 18. The Board then adopted the 2017-2018 Budget, noting that this is a balanced budget.

Carmen Perez, representing Linebarger, Goggan, Blair and Sampson LLP, presented the Delinquent Tax Collection Report for 2016-2017 noting that the 2017 delinquent taxes were forwarded to their office for collection on July 1. Tax statements go out on October 1 of each year with the taxes due by January 31 of the subsequent year. The Culberson County Appraisal District handles current and delinquent tax collections through June 30. Then the attorneys for delinquent tax collections enter the picture. Ms. Perez reviewed the process used in the pursuit of delinquent tax collections from the initial letter to the property owner to the possible foreclosure of the property. She reported that 43 lawsuits were filed in 2016-2017 representing $252,948 in tax levies owed to CCAISD and resulting in 41 judgements. Other duties performed in the delinquent tax collection process include monitoring bankruptcies, and pre-litigation research.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members:

•Approved the Instructional Material Allotment and TEKS Certification for 2017-2018.

•Tabled a tax sale proposal submitted by the Appraisal District.

•Approved an inter-local agreement with the Town of Van Horn for use of the old gas company building by the robotics team.

•Discussed the feasibility of upgrading the gym at the Boys and Girls Club for VHHS basketball and volleyball games.

•Concluded with a short executive session with no action to be taken.