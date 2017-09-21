Historically Underutilized Business Program expanding

By Adrian Gilmore

The Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Program was created to promote full and equal procurement opportunities for small, minority-and women-owned business. Companies interested in doing business with the state are encouraged to become HUB certified.

This can be accomplished by completing an application and submitting it to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts (CPA.) Once approved, the company is considered “Certified” and agencies using them on contracts receive credit toward meeting established HUB goals. The HUB Program is a state level program required by law and managed by the CPA.

Recently, the Hispanic chamber of commerce was awarded a grand in the amount of $20,000 from the Office of Economic Development (Office of the Governor), and will be hosting a series of free outreach sessions to help businesses find a new customer and grow the State of Texas through State HUB Certification.

Beginning September 28, Business Development Specialists of the EL Paso Hispanic Chambe3r of Commerce will facilitate the “Small Business… The Heartbeat of Texas – Expanding your business through State HUB Certification” outreach series. “The EL Paso Hispanic chamber of commerce is proud to be able to provide this outreach to the businesses in El Paso,” stated Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the Hispanic Chamber. “The State HUB Certification not only provides increased exposure to the general public, but to other entities that have a supplier diversity program, and are searching for minority-owned, woman-owned and service disabled veteran-owned businesses.” She said. “This is a great opportunity for our local businesses, and we encourage them to attend a workshop closest to their location.

Some of the benefits of State Hub Certification include:

• HUB certification is good for up to four years, provided that the business continues to meet the eligibility requirements.

• Only certified HUBs are listed in the online Texas HUB Directory. State agencies use the HUB Directory to solicit bids from certified HUBs for state purchasing and public works contracts. Prime contractors also use the HUB Directory to identify HUBs for their subcontracting opportunities.

• For purchases of $5,000 or less, state entities can directly contact a business to buy goods and services.

• The Texas HUB Directory is searched by vendors looking for certified HUBs to include in their subcontracting plans for projects of $100,000 or more.

Who qualifies to be a Historically Underutilized Business?

•A for-profit entity that has not exceeded the small business size standard and has its principal place of business in Texas, and

•Is at least 51 percent owned by an Asian Pacific American, Black American, Hispanic American, Native American, American woman and/or Service Disabled Veteran, and

•The owners reside in Texas and actively participate in the control, operations and management of the entity’s affairs.

The workshops are:

•8-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber, 2401 E. Missouri

•8-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Horizon Fire Department, 14151 Nunda Dr.

• 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Tribal Court, 9241 Socorro Road.

• 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Anthony (Texas) Town Hall, 401 Wildcat Dr.

• 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Rio Vista Community Center-Socorro, 901 N. Rio Vista Road.

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. State Hub Processing Day at El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 2401 E. Missouri.