Bishop Seitz designated OLF as Mexico earthquake donation hub

By Lisa Morton

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church (OLF) in Van Horn at 309 Almond Street is the location designated by Bishop Mark Seitz and the Catholic Diocese of El Paso for donations being sent to earthquake victims in Mexico. The state of Puebla in Mexico suffered a devastating 7.1 quake last week with addition quakes and aftershocks continuing. Many have already responded with long hours of rescue efforts while other have opened their homes to shelter the homeless. Prior to this disaster, emergency collections with the church were designated for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Maria with Irma now on the minds of those wanting to help. The Diocese is asking those who care to respond courageously, extending the invitation to others. Father Apolinar Samboni of OLF has opened the church doors for donations to be collected from a wide area of Far West Texas.

Specific donations needed are water, toiletries, non-perishable foods, baby food, diapers, dog and cat food, as well as monetary donations. No clothes will be accepted. The deadline to donate is Sunday, October 1 and you can donate Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. If you have any questions, you can reach OLF church rectory at 432-283-1058.