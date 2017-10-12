Culberson Hospital and Van Horn Rural Health Clinic join battle against antibiotic resistant bugs

Submitted by Judy Blazek

Culberson Hospital and Van Horn Rural Health Clinic are participating in a Texas Medical Foundation (TMF) Health Quality Institute initiative to decrease inappropriate use of antibiotics.

Antibiotics are among the most commonly prescribed drugs and save millions of lives each year. However, according to TMF, widespread, long-term use has led to an alarming rise in antibiotic-resistant bacteria that causes two million illnesses and 23,000 deaths in the U.S. annually.

“Members of our emergency room and clinic staff will work with TMF, a contractor designated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), to develop antibiotic prescription policies, review their effectiveness and make modifications, as needed,” said Mehdy Osorio, RN, Chief Nursing Officer.

The goals of the 22-month project are to promote the appropriate use of antibiotics, improve patient outcomes and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant organisms.

“We are proud to be a part of this initiative,” added Osorio. “Maintaining and improving the quality of patient care at Culberson Hospital is of course one of our primary goals.”

TMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For more than 40 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients.