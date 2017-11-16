2017 Alpine Artwork evolves

From artwalkalpine.com

What began as a modest open house for local art galleries in 1994 has grown-up over the years into a city-wide celebration of art and music. 28 displays of original artwork will open all over downtown Alpine—many accompanied by live music—in permanent galleries as well as new exhibits popping up just for the weekend.

A host of food trucks and other vendors give a street-fair energy to the proceedings, highlighted by the Art Car and Hot Rod Parade at noon on Saturday, led by the ArtRod, a $1.2-million creation by artist Steven Vaughan.

As night falls, live music moves to the foreground with multiple performances at the Granada Theatre, established Texas music roadhouse Railroad Blues and the recently reopened Ole Crystal Bar.

This year, ARTWALK is celebrating the work of Honored Artist Jon Sufficool, whose creatively reconstructed and lavishly illustrated art vehicles have enlivened the roads (and parties!) of the Big Bend region for decades.