Kiowa Gallery is proud to be a part of the celebration of art this November 17 and 18

“Peace, Love, Light and Harmony”

Photo by Keri Blackman

By Keri Blackman

Kiowa Gallery is very proud to represent some of the finest artists of the Big Bend this Gallery Night, with new works and some extreme changes we are thrilled to be the Premiere Gallery of the Big Bend. The gallery is exploding with new works from the most talented artists we have.

The Spirit has returned to Keri Blackman, owner of Kiowa Gallery, it has taken a couple of Artwalk’s to regain the spirit that we once had since our beloved Big John Blackman went home to the promised land. “I can feel his guidance and whispers in my ear”, it’s been a long dream of mine to have a covered parking spot out behind the gallery for those hot summer days. Finally, one day earlier this year I had an overwhelming feeling telling me what a waste it has been sitting there unused all these years. So, began the dream to enclose my entire property, rebuild a new fence line, add a stage, increase the bar and put my magic touch to bring this space alive. With the help of Paul Gannon, Joe Esparza, Todd Elrod, Russ Cunningham, Chris Furman, Lee Morton, Toby Gonzales, the City of Alpine and many others my dream has become a reality.

Please join us this Artwalk behind Kiowa Gallery to experience awesome music by our locals, sample wines, vodkas, whiskey and have one of the best tamales you have ever tasted. A beautiful gift awaits, a gift that was given to me after Big John passed, a red tail hawk feather fell into my life. Feathers have been our way of staying in touch. The gift is a Red tail hawk wingspan of 12’ so you can fly free! The wings are a symbol of my love affair with Big John. I share them with all that want Peace, Light, Love and Harmony in their world.

A gift awaits you as you turn the corner of life, as we all journey on with our arms wide open, livin’ the dream, counting our blessings, being present in this moment, accepting miracles and giving our appreciation to the Universe, our Archangels, The Holy Spirit and the Man upstairs. May the Spirit move you too.