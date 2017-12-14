Annual Culberson Hospital Holiday Party Recognizes Staff Contributions

Jonathon Voelkel (far right) congratulates service award winners (from left): Pavel Cisneros – 5 years, Alicia Quintana – 10 years, Grace Largo – 5 years, Shelly Lopez – 5 years, and Mario Valenzuela – 10 years. Not pictured are: Rebecca Patterson 10 years, Yolanda Corralez, 5 years and Glenda Williams, 5 years.

Van Horn, Texas (December 4, 2017) – Culberson Hospital and Van Horn Rural Health Clinic celebrated the holidays December 5, with a buffet lunch at the Hotel El Capitan.

This annual event also recognized the contributions of eight staff members celebrating their tenth and fifth employment anniversaries this year.

“Christmas is a great time to thank all of our physicians, advanced practice providers, and hospital and clinic staff for all they do to care for the community and our patients,” said Jonathon Voelkel, hospital administrator. “It is also an opportunity to give special thanks to those who have reached service milestones,” he continued.

Rebecca Patterson, RN, Alicia Quintana, receptionist, and Mario Villanueva, accounts receivable specialist, all received pins and a gift card for their 10 years of services. Pavel Cisneros, radiology technician, Yolanda Corralez, accounts receivable specialist, Marie Largo, medical technologist, Shelly Lopez, nursing assistant, and Glenda Williams, dietary, were awarded their 5-year pins.

“Recruitment and training of qualified employees is one of our most difficult tasks,” said Andy Freeman, president of Preferred the company that operates the hospital and clinic, “so we truly appreciate those employees who are here for the long term.”

Mike Easley, Preferred vice president for hospital operations, joined Freeman to congratulate those who received service awards and thank all of the employees for their efforts on behalf of the patients and community.

Approximately 50 employees attended the food filled event, enjoying the opportunity to socialize with one another. Food was taken to those employees who had to work during the noon hour.