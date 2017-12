SUL ROSS STUDENTS RECEIVE DEGREES AT FALL 2017 COMMENCEMENT

A total of 283 students, 169 from the Alpine Campus and 114 from Rio Grande College, were candidates for degrees during 2017 fall commencement exercises at Sul Ross State University. Local and surrrounding area recipients are listed below.

Ceremonies for Sul Ross-Alpine graduates were held Friday, Dec. 15 in the Pete P. Gallego Center.

Alpine Campus graduates, their degrees and hometowns are listed below. Degree codes are as follows: BA – Bachelor of Arts; BBA – Bachelor of Business Administration; BFA – Bachelor of Fine Arts; BS – Bachelor of Science; MA – Master of Arts; MAg – Master of Agriculture; MBA – Master of Business Administration; MEd – Master of Education; MS – Master of Science; cum laude, 3.5-3.69 grade point average; magna cum laude, 3.7-3.89; summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0.

ALPINE: Leinora Alimboyouen, MA, Art;Aaron Bennack, BFA, Art, magna cum laude; Ramon Catano, Jr., BS, Industrial Technology; Crystal Conwell, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Gabrielle Fellows, BBA, Business Administration; Elyas Gallego, BS, Kinesiology; Rebecca Garcia, BA, English; Terry Graham, BA, General Studies; Mesinda Jimenez, BBA, Business Administration; Mario Martinez, BS, Industrial Technology; Rainey Miller, BS, Biology, cum laude; Ryan O’Shaughnessy, MBA, Business Administration; Morgan Seiler, BS, Biology; Samantha Torres, BS, Criminal Justice; Anastasia Welch, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies, magna cum laude; Briana Wilde, BA, General Studies

ALVIN: Jeanette Tilley, BS, Natural Resource Management

ANSON: Juanita Blackwell, MEd, Reading Specialist

ARLINGTON: Anthony Andrews, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Damonte Jackson, MS, Health and Human Performance

AUSTIN: Clayton Schmidt, BS, Criminal Justice; Claudialina Solis, MAg, Range and Wildlife Management

BANDERA: Rachel Barker, BS, Criminal Justice

BASTROP: Christian Cameron, BS, Computer Science

BIG LAKE: Brittani Edwards, MEd, Educational Diagnostician

BROWNWOOD: Denise Felts, MEd, General Education

EL PASO: Kimberly Antwine-Montes, MEd, Counselor Education; Fabiola Arras, MEd, Educational Leadership; Jessye Boutwell, BS, Biology; Belen Bray, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Cody Carter, MS, Criminal Justice; Cynthia DeSantiago, MS, Homeland Security; Dolores Dorado, MEd, Counselor Education; Belen Bray, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies; Jessica Farris, MS, Health and Human Performance; Lalena Flores, MEd, Counselor Education; Issac Gonzales, MS, Criminal Justice; Paulean Gonzalez, MS, Criminal Justice; Michelle Herrera-Delamotte, MEd, Educational Leadership; Samuel Mariscal, MEd, Educational Leadership; Alejandro Martinez, MEd, Counselor Education; Irene Melchor, MEd, Counselor Education; Ashley Minjarez, BBA, Business Administration; Isabella Mooney, BS, Biology, summa cum laude; Nichole Poblano, MS, Health and Human Performance; Victoria Rios, BS, Kinesiology; Diana Ronquillo, MEd, Counselor Education; Monica Ruiz, MEd, Educational Leadership; Laudelia Sanchez, MEd, Counselor Education; Natalia Schwarz, MEd, Counselor Education; Matthew Vasquez, BBA, Business Administration;

FABENS: Miguel Pena, MA, Liberal Arts

FORT STOCKTON: Eli Duarte, BS, Biology, cum laude; Stephanie Elmore, BS, Geology; Michael Garrison, BS, Kinesiology; Ashley Pillado, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies

HORIZON CITY: Rosa Correa, MEd, Educational Leadership; Dyanna Montoya, MEd, Counselor Education; Arlene Portillo-Castro, MEd, Counselor Education

MARATHON: Esmeralda Lara, MS, Homeland Security

MARFA: Vashti Armendariz, BA, Psychology, BS, Biology; Lora Leos, BS, Biology; Amanda Pierce, MEd, Educational Diagnostician

MIDLAND: Randy Ashton, BS, Biology; Devan Gable, BS, Biology, cum laude; Mariah Gaston, BA, Psychology, magna cum laude; Gerald Mabele, MS, Biology; Jennifer Powell, MEd, Reading Specialist

ODESSA: Lisette Aguirre, MEd, Educational Diagnostician;Marisol Aranda, MEd, Educational Diagnostician; Nubia Chavez, BS, Criminal Justice; Alyssa Hinojos, MEd, General Education; Jamie Minor, MA, Public Administration

PRESIDIO: Chrisanta DeLaO, BA, History; Cindy Garcia, BS, Criminal Justice; Ulices Martinez, MA, Liberal Arts; Jose Lara, BS, Criminal Justice

TERLINGUA: Carmen Drinkard, MA, History

VAN HORN: Alexander Gonzalez, BA, Communication; Natalie Hernandez, BS, Interdisciplinary Studies

WINK: Lexie Romine, BS, Natural Resource Management