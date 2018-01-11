County improvements continue

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County continues with facility improvements in 2018. Commissioner Gilda Morales reported that the restroom located on the south side of the cemetery has been erected. All that remains is to connect the building to the Town sewer system and to the electricity. The upgrades to the concession stand/restrooms at the Veteran’s Memorial Park are slated to begin this month. This project is being funded by a Texas Community Development Block grant administered by Rebecca L Brewster. A construction contract has already been executed with Tri-Temp Electric, and work will commence after the preconstruction conference. This upgrade will include the gutting and complete remodeling of both the concession stand area and the restrooms. Also, Judge Urias reported that the gym floor in the Boys and Girls Club has been completed. This was a joint project with the Culberson County – Allamoore ISD. Van Horn Schools has started hosting its basketball games in the gym beginning this month.

Commissioner Morales reported that the Culberson Hospital staff recently underwent training for “active shooter” situations. It was noted that CCAISD will also partake in similar training. Morales suggested that the County consider providing “active shooter” training to the County employees in the near future. The training includes such topics as evacuation, hiding in-place, blockading the room, disarming the active shooter, and other scenarios that would assist in minimizing the risk.

In other County business, the Court also

Approved Continuing Education hours for the County Clerk.

Approved County holidays for 2018.

Heard reports on County Projects.

Approved monthly payroll and expenses.