Local News Hospital staff receives defensive tactics instruction January 11, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Jennifer Carrillo works to disarm a potential active shooter. Culberson Hospital staff participated in a three-hour, class presented by Community Shield last Monday. The class was designed to provide hands-on instruction on self-defense and prevention of mass casualties in the event of a mass shooter. Community Shield is a consulting company with Eric Williams as the lead instructor. Mr. Williams is a certified law enforcement firearms instructor, SWAT officer and defensive tactics instructor.