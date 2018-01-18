Obituaries- Jose B. Rocha

Jose B. Rocha, 75 of Van Horn passed away on January 11 in Odessa.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 14 at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel in Van Horn, Texas.

Funeral Services was held Monday, January 15 at Van Horn Community Church with Pastor Ron Buxton officiating. Burial followed at the Van Horn Cemetery in Van Horn.

Those serving as pallbearers will be: Matthew Badillo, Xander Hernandez, Michael Urias, Christian Rocha, Jose Antonio Rocha, Jr., and Alvaro Rocha. Serving as honorary pallbearers are: Marissa Badillo, Adrianna Urias, Alexia Hernandez, Kianna Rocha, and Molses Badillo.

Jose was born in Coyame, Mexico to the late Jose and Maria Simona Rocha on September 15, 1942.

Jose is preceded in death by his parents Jose and Maria Simona Rocha, brothers Adan Rocha, Juvenal Rocha, Oscar Rocha, as well as his sisters Armida Rocha and Eva Rocha.

Jose is survived by three sons: Alvaro Rocha and his wife Gladys M of Odessa, Jose Antonio Rocha and his wife Elisa O. of Odessa, and Armando Rocha and his wife Adriana B. of Odessa; three daughters: Yolanda R. Urias and her husband Manuel G. of San Antonio, Ludivina Badillo and her husband Moises of Van Horn, and Sonjia Hernandez and her husband Raul G. of Odessa. Two brothers; Jesus Rocha and Miguel Rocha both of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and four sisters; Antonio Rocha Ortega, Berta Juarez, Lionela Navarrette, and Felicia Juarez. As well as 26 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.