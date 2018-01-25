By Pastor Donald Parker

The Bible gives an account of the life of King David. He was one of the greatest men that ever lived. David climbed the ladder of success from a shepherd boy to the King of Israel. When he was teenager, he killed Goliath; as a young man he was a winning commanding officer and then at the high point of his career, he became King of Israel. He wrote many of the Psalms. David had a great deal of success and accomplishments in his life.

His success did not impress God but his heart did. In Acts 13:22 God says David was, “A man after my own heart.” I want to be a man after God’s own heart. Don’t you? Let’s follow the example of David. He had a repentant heart and he trusted God completely.

David was a king and a great leader but David was also a betrayer, an adulterer and a murderer. The Bible talks about David’s success but also about his struggles and sins. David didn’t guard his heart and it got him into trouble. He committed adultery with Bathsheba. He got her pregnant and then to cover it up, had her husband killed.

God sent the prophet Nathan to confront David about his sin and after listening to Nathan, David said in 2 Samuel 12:13, “I have sinned against the Lord.” David didn’t try to deny it. He didn’t try to blame Bathsheba. He knew he had messed up so, he confessed his sin to God.

David prayed: “Have mercy on me, O God, because of your unfailing love. Because of your great compassion, blot out the stain of my sins. Wash me clean from my guilt. Purify me from my sin. For I recognize my rebellion; it haunts me day and night” (Psalm 51:1-3) Here is what you need to understand, you don’t have to be perfect to have a heart after God but you must have a repentant heart. Confess your sin, daily. A repentant heart draws your closer to God. David also said in verse 17 of Psalm 51, “The sacrifice you desire is a broken spirit. You will not reject a broken and repentant heart, O God”.

David had more than his fair share of stress but David trusted God. He was just a child when he killed Goliath. He hid in caves because King Saul was trying to kill him. He fought battle after battle. Through it all, David trusted God. David said this in Psalm 31:14-15 “I am trusting you, O Lord, saying, ‘You are my God!’ My future is in your hands. Rescue me from those who hunt me down relentlessly”

In the book of Psalms, David refers to God as his rock, his shield, his fortress and his strength. In 18:1-2 David said, “I love you, Lord; you are my strength. The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my savior; my God is my rock, in whom I find protection. He is my shield, the power that saves me, and my place of safety.” In Psalm 28:7 he says this, “The Lord is my strength and shield. I trust him with all my heart”

God loves you and cares about every detail of your life; your marriage, finances, job, kids, health, vehicle problems, broken appliances, every single detail of your life. He didn’t create you to spend your life worried and stressed out. When we worry, we are saying that we don’t trust Him. Give all your concerns to God. He is worthy of your trust. He is faithful.