Work on clinic construction resumes

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on April 11. After five months of the clinic construction project being at a standstill, the Board learned that Ameriway Construction Company had resumed work on April 2 to finish the interior of the project. The District turned the project over to the performance bond company, and Ameriway is now working under the direction of the bonding company. The work is scheduled to be completed this June 2 at which time the architect will inspect the project for final completion and prepare a final punch list for any items still remaining. This work will not include the completion of the façade. The hospital district board of directors is working to get the clinic open as soon as possible.

The Board also heard a presentation from Dale Cummings, a tax advisor to Intersect Power, regarding a possible Chapter 312 Tax Abatement Agreement for two proposed solar energy projects in Culberson County about 50 miles north of Van Horn. A similar presentation was made to the Culberson County—Allamoore ISD and Culberson County. As previously reported, the Aragorn Project would develop approximately 1,765 acres of land for up to 180 Megawatts (MW) generated by 50,000 solar panels. The Titan Project would develop approximately 2,500 acres of land for up to 260 MW. Options to lease the land (which is part of the University Land Trust) have already been executed. The Board will consider a tax abatement resolution and guidelines at its May meeting.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District: