High marks for JH Band

By Juan Saldana, Band Director, CCAISD

The Van Horn Junior High Band, under the direction of Mr. Juan Saldana, competed last Friday at the 2018 Scholastic Music Festival in El Paso. The JH Band performed three selected pieces at the Recital Hall of the Fine Arts Building on the University of Texas El Paso campus.

The judge of the competition, Kenneth Capshaw, Band Director of UTEP, awarded Van Horn with 3 trophies for Superior Performance, Outstanding in Class, and Outstanding Overall.

This is the first time in many years that the JH Band has competed in a music festival.