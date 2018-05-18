Greyhound leaves passengers stranded in Van Horn

By Lisa Morton

Greyhound bus 86349 arrived at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning to change drivers behind the Super 8 Motel in Van Horn. Unfortunately for the 31 passengers aboard, a scheduled 10-minute layover turned into five hours.

Passenger Otis Weathers a US Veteran from Jackson, Mississippi called The Van Horn Advocate asking for coverage on the poor customer service from Greyhound. Weathers began his trip at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday in Anaheim, California with a scheduled arrival time of 4:00 a.m. early this morning. “Problem is, this delay will continue to cause problems on my way to Mississippi,” said Weathers. “Connecting buses will be missed at locations, and I have a doctor appointment I need to drive to once I get home,” he added.

This is not the first time the local Sheriff has answered to the cries of Greyhound passengers left for hours, and apparently, it happens more often than customers would like. Sheriff Oscar Carrillo spoke with passengers, and while frustration levels were getting high, all were in good shape, and none required assistance. A passenger had taken on the task of buying water for the group, and the relief driver soon arrived.

An explanation for the delay was given to the Sheriff as a Greyhound Dispatch error. A replacement driver arrived a few hours later via Uber from El Paso.