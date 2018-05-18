Obituaries- Julian I. Hernandez, Sr.

Julian I. Hernandez, Sr.

Julian I. Hernandez, Sr., left this earth to be with the Lord on May 9. He was a devoted husband to Teresa Ramirez Hernandez for 51 years. Julian was a kind and caring father to Nancy Gonzales (Felipe), Ida Solis (Jorge Vasquez), Julian Hernandez, Jr. (Letty), Fernando Hernandez (Alma) and Alene Hernandez (Miguel Tarango). He was also a grandfather to eight granddaughters and eight grandsons. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for his family. Our dad loved life and most of all his family. He loved to hunt, fish and his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Our dad worked in the mines, as a welder and a rancher. His struggle with Lewy body dementia that began six years ago and he fought a long hard battle. He is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife and kids and three sisters, Raquel Ramirez, Amelia Mendez, and Molly Bazan.