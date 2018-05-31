Obituaries- Javier “Harvey” Cabezuela

Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend Javier “Harvey” Rivera Cabezuela, 49 of Van Horn passed away peacefully on Friday, May 18th, 2018 at Culberson County Hospital surrounded by his loving family, he was 49.

A public viewing was held on Monday, May 21st, 2018 at Heritage Funeral Home. Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on Monday, May 21st at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant. Burial followed at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were: Lupe Cabezuela, Harvey Sanchez, Omar Melendez, Michael Cabezuela, Ruben Martinez, and Joe Lopez. Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Jacob Ontiveros, Raul Balcazar, Rudy Leyva, Robert Guevara, Ronnie Navarrette, and Hobert Talavera.

Harvey was born on February 20, 1969, in Fabens, Texas to Hermanelildo Cabezuela, Sr., and Modesta Rivera. Harvey was a nontraditional, tee shirt, jeans, and boots wearing man, who enjoyed traveling especially to Wyoming and loved his time spent living in New Orleans. Harvey was an avid Dallas Cowboy and New York Yankees fan. He loved to take his family fishing and camping under the stars.

Javier loved his family and would help them out in any way he could. He was most proud of the fact, that lead and teach them by example. By doing this, he instilled in them the compassion and drive to complete what was started and be the absolute best that you can be. He loved animals, the most important animal to him was dogs, especially his beloved Maya who will miss him dearly.

Harvey was a well know “crawler crane” operator for many companies, and traveled the county working and operating cranes. The last company that he worked for was TNT Crane. Javier and his wife Jennifer managed the Van Horn Christian Community Shelter. Harvey enjoyed spending his time visiting and assisting those who needed the assistance of the Shelter, by speaking to them about his love for Jesus Christ, and helping them through difficult times.

Javier is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Hermanelildo Cabezuela, Jr., and one sister Rosalinda Cabezuela.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Harvey is his wife Jennifer Cabezuela of Van Horn; his son Michael Cabezuela of Katy; his three daughters Tina Urias and husband Michael of Van Horn, Lisa Oubre and husband Mauricio of Midland, Brittaney Franco and husband Andres of Midland, and Samantha Cabezuela of Van Horn; his two sisters Dora Leyva and husband Rudy of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Norma Balcazar and husband Raul of Van Horn. Maya, his beloved fur baby. His 12 grandchildren Iris, Ilyana, A.J., Xavier, Omar, Amaya, Kaylynn, Camila, Xander, Xaiden, Xendaya, and Baby X; many nieces and nephews, as well as all his beloved friends and those who he helped so much.

If wishing to donate to a charity, the family has asked that a donation be made in loving memory of Javier to The American Cancer Society.

The Cabezuela family entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn with services.

