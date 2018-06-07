Spring Clean-Up Campaign this Saturday

Town of Van Horn 2018 Spring Clean-Up Campaign

Saturday, June 9, 2018



8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.







El Mercado, 604 West Broadway







All groups and individuals are invited to participate. All participants MUST register at City Hall by Friday, June 8, 2018. This year’s competition will include both bagged and bulk waste picked up within city limits.

Prizes for Groups-Bulk Waste:

1st-$300

2nd-$200

3rd-$100

4th-$50

Prizes for Groups-Bagged litter:

1st-$300

2nd-$200

3rd-$100

4th-$50

Prizes for Individuals-Bulk Waste:

1st-Tablet & bicycle

2nd- Tablet

3rd- Tablet

4th- Tablet

Prizes for Individuals-Bagged litter:

1st- Tablet & bicycle

2nd- Tablet

3rd- Tablet

4th- Tablet

Each participant will be given a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of two T.V.s.

Hamburgers will be served during the awards after the final tallies.

There will be a Roll-Off container available for Bulk waste disposal. Groups and individuals will be assigned their routes as they sign up. Any bulk waste requested by residents to be picked up will be evenly divided between the contestants. For questions contact City Hall at 432-283-2050.