Obituaries- Antonio Vega Mendoza

A native of Van Horn, Antonio Vega Mendoza known to friends as “Tony,” suddenly passed away on June 7, in Greenville, Texas with his loving Mother by his side, he was 45.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on Wednesday, June 13, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 14, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father John Paul Madanu serving as Celebrant.

Those serving as pallbearers are: Sefe Mendoza, George Mendoza, Jimmy Mendoza, Jr., BG Mendoza, Reno Mendoza, Rueben Mendoza, Miguel Mendoza, Sean Mendoza, Ermelindo Rodriguez.

Serving as honorary pallbearers are: John Mendoza, and Jeremiah Mendoza.

Tony was born on December 13, 1972 in Van Horn to Ruben S. Mendoza and Emilia Vega Mendoza. He was a jack of all trades and was a master “honey do whisper” at completing his own brothers “honey do lists.” Tony enjoyed life to the fullest, and truly never meet a stranger. He worked for the Sands as a cook.

His true passion was cooking. Tony would be able to taste a meal once and he would be able to recreate the exact meal for family and friends. He enjoyed listening to various styles of music, especially his “cheesy music.”

Preceding Tony in death was his father Ruben S. Mendoza.

Those left to honor and cherish the cheerful happy life of Tony are: his two daughters Tracy Fenix of New York, New York, and Alyssa Chandelle Mendoza of Austin, Texas; his mother Emilia Vega Mendoza of Van Horn; his two brothers Sefe Mendoza and wife Gracie of Deltona, Florida, and George Mendoza and wife Kristie of Alpine; his ten nephews John Ayala, Joshua Ayala, Christian Ayala, Reno Mendoza, Miguel Mendoza, BG Mendoza, Rueben Mendoza, Sean Mendoza, John Mendoza, and Jeremiah Mendoza and his one niece Aimee Fuentez. Tony is also survived by his beloved friends in which he so dearly loved.

Tony will be remembered as a cheerful, happy, big-hearted loving spirit.

The Mendoza family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com