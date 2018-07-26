CCAISD will proceed into mediation on employment claim

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session on July 12. The Trustees received an update on the K-12 Campus construction project from HB Construction Project Engineer Drew Anderson. Anderson provided pictures of the various components of the project, noting that the CMU block elevator shaft is installed and that preparations are underway for the remaining concrete floors to be poured.

After a lengthy executive session, the Board considered the pending claims with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission and the Texas Education Agency filed by Julie Uranga against the District. The Board ratified the filing for a rehearing as discussed in the closed session and authorized Superintendent Ken Baugh and the Attorney to proceed with mediation efforts.

The Trustees also gave approval for undertaking the steps to become a District of Innovation. This action was initially taken in January 2018, but the process was sidetracked. This action starts a 30-day trigger for the District to follow specific procedural requirements.

Athletic Director Brock Tyrrell reported on the busy summer activities including various summer camps. Physicals will be provided for student-athletes. Tyrrell also reported that there will be a “Little Eagles” Football Camp in August. He concluded his presentation with an update on the 2-a-day training schedules.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members: