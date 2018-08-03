4-H sets rodeo event

Submitted by Amber Carroll, CEA Ag/NR

The Culberson County 4-H and Adult Leaders will be hosting the first Friday Night Lights Playday on August 10. We hope this will encourage youth to become more active in horse projects and possibly bring back some of the youth rodeos held in Van Horn in the past.

The night will start at the Culberson Rodeo Arena on Jones St. with our youngest group, the Leadline. This is where parents will lead contestants on their horses around all of the patterns. Other events will be with barrels, poles, flags, goat tying, and a dummy roping for age groups ranging from 8 and under all the way to 19 and over. Entry fees for events are $6 per event and $5 office fee per contestant. We would like to invite everyone out to watch, events that begin at 6:00 p.m.

If you have any questions please contact the Agrilife Extension Office at (432)283-8440.